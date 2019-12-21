Global  

Jane Lynch Hits ‘Class Warfare’ After Warren’s ‘Wine Cave’ Dig at Buttigieg

Mediaite Saturday, 21 December 2019
Actress *Jane Lynch* has been getting criticism today after she tweeted in defense of *Pete Buttigieg* after a fiery exchange he had with *Elizabeth Warren* at last night's debate.
News video: Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate

Buttigieg, Warren spar over fundrasing at debate 01:34

 Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.

