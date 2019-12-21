Jane Lynch Hits ‘Class Warfare’ After Warren’s ‘Wine Cave’ Dig at Buttigieg
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Actress *Jane Lynch* has been getting criticism today after she tweeted in defense of *Pete Buttigieg* after a fiery exchange he had with *Elizabeth Warren* at last night's debate.
Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday (December 19), as his rivals questioned his lack of Washington experience and criticized his fundraising from wealthy donors.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ENM News Actress Jane Lynch has been getting criticism today after she tweeted in defense of Pete Buttigieg after a fiery ex… https://t.co/NtACKp1K2f 2 hours ago
William Amos RT @Mediaite: Jane Lynch Hits 'Class Warfare' After Warren's 'Wine Cave' Dig at Buttigieg https://t.co/j25NfwUj0D 2 hours ago
Mediaite Jane Lynch Hits 'Class Warfare' After Warren's 'Wine Cave' Dig at Buttigieg https://t.co/j25NfwUj0D 2 hours ago