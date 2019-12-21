Margot Robbie Thought She Died After One of Her First Award Shows
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Margot Robbie partied a little too hard at one of her first award shows! The 29-year-old actress explained that many years ago, she attended the Logie Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Emmys and “the funnest award shows ever.” “Everyone gets absolutely hammered…people are drunk the next day going to work,” Margot explained. She continued, [...]
Check out the official "Fox Story" clip from Bombshell starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell and Allison Janney!
Release Date: December 20, 2019
Bombshell is a drama movie directed by Jay...
This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..
This is the moment Nicola Sturgeon stopped during her weekly shop in Asda -- to conduct a brass band playing Christmas tunes for charity. Musicians said Scotland's First Minister was in the supermarket..