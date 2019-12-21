Anna Kendrick Reveals The Reason She Really Wanted To Make A Christmas Movie

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Anna Kendrick tries to carry a huge roll-up mattress by herself while filming scenes for her upcoming series, Love Life, in New York City on Friday (December 20). The 34-year-old actress bundled up for the cool weather and carried the mattress across the park. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Kendrick With the [...] 👓 View full article

