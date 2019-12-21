Global  

Emilia Clarke Reveals Why She Doesn't Take Selfies With Fans Anymore

Just Jared Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Emilia Clarke stopped taking selfies with fans after a scary experience. The 33-year-old Game of Thrones actress explained that she was having a panic attack at an airport when a fan approached her to take a photo. “I was walking through an airport and I started having a panic attack brought on by complete exhaustion…I’m [...]
0
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Emilia Clarke bans selfies with fans

Emilia Clarke bans selfies with fans 00:40

 British star Emilia Clarke has banned taking selfies with fans.

