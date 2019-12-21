Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married as They're Expecting Their First Child Together Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

The couple previously made people question their relationship status when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jodie's new film, 'Queen and Slim', at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Diana Prince @MissJodie CONGRATULATIONS on your marriage! So happy for you! What a beautiful couple you make. Wishing you man… https://t.co/U6qC81Wykj 2 minutes ago Shell 💙🕊🛡 RT @snydenydn: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith secretly wed recently just a month after their red carpet debut for “Queen & Slim.” ht… 2 minutes ago Steph 🍑 RT @fuggirls: This is some very nice news for once! -J https://t.co/xtB3v04GoU 3 minutes ago 🌟☃️🎄❤️Skyla❤️🎄☃️🌟 RT @people: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married https://t.co/pfs0KjoKFj 9 minutes ago Chochilino Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Expecting a Child! https://t.co/qOfS5MczsF 9 minutes ago MyFavMusicSites First Come Smithereens… Joshua Jackson And Jodie Turner-Smith Have Gotten Hitched And She’s Totin’ A Liddo Baby Pac… https://t.co/QFrYOgH1SK 10 minutes ago BU-SI-SI-WEH RT @enews: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married and Expecting Their First Child https://t.co/zDPCwVOlh7 10 minutes ago RideOrDieCaptainLevi RT @SylviaObell: BABY! HUSBAND!! Wow, I have no choice but to stan. https://t.co/1Ywb0Nv1S8 11 minutes ago