Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

The 'American Idol' alum sports a short wig and a gold sequin dress to channel the late queen of soul as she sings one of Franklin's hit songs '*Respect*'.



Respect with Jennifer Hudson - Official Teaser Trailer Check out the official teaser trailer for Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron ,Tate Donovan and Tituss Burgess! Release Date: August 14, 2020 Respect is a biographical drama movie directed by Liesl Tommy.