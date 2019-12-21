Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Driving Licence movie review: An engaging watch

Indian Express Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rahulcravi1

Rahul c ravi RT @sridevisreedhar: #DrivingLicence : A fine journey that is engaging With a tight script that has humour, emotions and drama, dir #LalJr… 5 minutes ago

MohammeRashad

Mohammed Rashad RT @Suhu_lionheart: Thank you #ManoramaOnline 😊 #DrivingLicence Review https://t.co/Xjj6hPiYr0 @PrithvirajProd @Poffactio @PrithviOfficial 9 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Driving Licence movie review: An engaging watch https://t.co/nm6iS2b309 via @IndianExpress 16 minutes ago

actorAnirudh

Saiju Govinda Kurup Driving Licence Malayalam Movie Two Minutes Short Review / #Prthiviraj /#Suraj /Machans Media https://t.co/HFwP3S36JQ 2 hours ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Driving Licence movie review: An engaging watch https://t.co/6BZqlRaYRA https://t.co/trkZ9B24xK 3 hours ago

Sabin_offl

SaBiN cHaNdRaBaBu RT @Suhu_lionheart: Thank you #SamayamMalayalam 😊 #DrivingLicence Review https://t.co/XVf6MLEtUy @PrithviOfficial @Poffactio @Prithviraj… 3 hours ago

OriowoSeun

Oriowo Seun Driving Licence movie review: An engaging watch | Entertainment News,The Indian Express https://t.co/5bHpnEW6Ic 3 hours ago

sridevisreedhar

sridevi sreedhar #DrivingLicence : A fine journey that is engaging With a tight script that has humour, emotions and drama, dir… https://t.co/d8iiyJASRM 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.