Junior Johnson Dead - NASCAR Racer & Hall of Famer Dies at 88

Just Jared Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
NASCAR driver Junior Johnson has sadly passed away at the age of 88. The hall of famer had been in declining health and entered hospice care earlier this week. Junior won 50 races, including the Daytona 500 in 1960, and was inducted into the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1990. “Junior Johnson truly was [...]
