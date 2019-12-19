Christmas TV guide: All the movies to watch, from Paddington 2 to Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Roepke PR The 28 best Christmas movies and specials on TV this week - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/smBNbIyrc2 1 hour ago

MariS I’ve looked all through the DIRECTV guide for (what used to be) the great religious movies that were always shown t… https://t.co/5zhI3KY6Uo 3 hours ago

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: 28 Christmas movies and specials to watch on TV this week (and two to skip) https://t.co/QXneYVTKFf 7 hours ago

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @LATimesTVLloyd: It's that very special time of year when I write a guide to holiday television, from reindeer Rudolph to The Thin Man t… 8 hours ago

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimesent: 28 Christmas movies and specials to watch on TV this week (and two to skip) https://t.co/FqpbHDONiJ 8 hours ago

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @thefilmgoer: I haven’t done the math, but I *think* if you started watching the 28 titles on @LATimesTVLloyd’s excellent @latimes guide… 8 hours ago

Randy a.k.a. Darleen The Best Christmas Movies to Watch on Hulu | TV Guide https://t.co/N89MEQavN5 via @TVGuide 10 hours ago