Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcomed to Canada By Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Just Jared Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a warm welcome to Canada! It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in the country over the holidays. Following the news of their stay, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to his Twitter to welcome the couple. “Prince Harry, Meghan, and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORLDUK RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. Prince Andrew has 'taken pressure off' Prince Harry and Meghan https://t.co/SYVESdKTPU 2 minutes ago

qurialena

Κιουρία Λένα RT @people: Justin Trudeau Welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada for Their Holiday Stay https://t.co/1ke90DYT9e 3 minutes ago

Dancerchic122

Lindsay RT @HuffPostWomen: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed where they are spending their winter break. https://t.co/4W2RmFA6Lz 4 minutes ago

SudburyStar

SudburyStar Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Canada with baby Archie to spend Christmas here: report https://t.co/trkciSRdzC 8 minutes ago

roxannelwright

Roxanne Wright RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending “private family time” in Canada over the holidays. https://t.co… 10 minutes ago

HuffPostWomen

HuffPost Women The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed where they are spending their winter break. https://t.co/4W2RmFA6Lz 12 minutes ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Update on Their ''Private Family Time'' in Canada Prince Harry and Meghan Mark… https://t.co/SrjCYP1wWh 21 minutes ago

Wedding_Agent

Wedding Agent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Strict “No-Kissing” Rule During Their Wedding Pics - Cosmopolitan… https://t.co/mEikc55bKc 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.