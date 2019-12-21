Global  

Watch: ‘Street Dancer 3D’ song ‘Muqabla’

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Following the trend of recreating old songs, the makers of ‘Street Dancer 3D’ have revamped Prabhu Deva’s one of the most iconic numbers ‘Muqabla’ in the movie. And the best part about this new version of ‘Muqabla’ is that the song still embraces the very essence of the original track and is sure to get you grooving in no time.
