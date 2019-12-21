Neena Gupta releases new poster of sports-darama 'Panga' Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

New Delhi (India), Dec 21 (ANI): Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday released a new poster of her upcoming film 'Panga' which also stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this