Ananya Panday excited to work with Deepika Padukone

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.
