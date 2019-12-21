Global  

Sam Mendes' war movie '1917' gets January release in India

Sify Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 21 (ANI): The India release date of the much-anticipated war movie of the English director Sam Mendes' '1917' has been finalised for January, 17 2020.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sam Mendes' '1917' to open in India on January 17

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Anil D. Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment will be releasing Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes' new film, "1917", in India on January 17.
Sify

First look poster of '1917' out

New Delhi (India), Dec 25 (ANI): Days after the release date of Sam Mendes' much-awaited film '1917' was announced, the first look poster of the war drama was...
Sify


