Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Panga: Neena Gupta shares a fantastic new poster of this sports drama

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Actor Neena Gupta on Saturday released a new poster of her upcoming film Panga which also stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

In the new poster of the film, Ranaut, Gupta, and singer Jassi Gill were seen sitting on a sofa and smiling their hearts out.

A child artist, Yagya Bhasin who is donning the role of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.