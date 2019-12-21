KGF Chapter 2: Yash looks deadly in the film's first look as he attempts to rebuild an empire Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

One of the biggest surprise hits of 2018 was Yash's Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 1. Reminiscent of Yash Chopra's Kaala Patthar, this actioner was based on the coal mafia and had some gritty action and rustic treatment. The film ended with a cliffhanger that made us wait for the second chapter.



We all know Sanjay Dutt plays the... 👓 View full article

