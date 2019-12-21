Global  

Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone: I can finally tick it off my wish list now

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.

"I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wish list now. The film is really of a...
Ananya Panday excited to work with Deepika Padukone

 Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.

