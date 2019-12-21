Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone: I can finally tick it off my wish list now Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.



"I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wish list now. The film is really of a... 👓 View full article

Credit: IANS INDIA - Published Ananya Panday excited to work with Deepika Padukone 01:18 Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.

