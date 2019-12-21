Ananya Panday on working with Deepika Padukone: I can finally tick it off my wish list now
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Actress Ananya Pandey says working with Deepika Padukone in an upcoming film ticks off a bucket list wish. It was announced a while ago that Ananya will be seen with Deepika in an untitled project co-starring Sidhant Chaturvedi.
"I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wish list now. The film is really of a...
