Jai Mummy Di: The Lamborghini song all set to get an interesting twist

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
After releasing the first song of Jai Mummy Di, Mummy Nu Pasand- the makers are all set to release the second from the film titled, Lamborghini. Interestingly, the makers will be promoting the song in the clubs of Mumbai which stands true to its essence of being a groovy number.

The original song had become a rage amongst the...
