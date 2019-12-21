Global  

Street Dancer 3D: Prabhudeva is back with Muqabla and it will get you grooving!

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The makers of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva's Street Dancer 3D have just released the Muqabla song from the film and it sounds as good as the original song from the film Humse Hai Muqabla. Check out the video of the song below:

It was in 1994 that Prabhudeva had grabbed the spotlight with his unparalleled dance...
News video: Prabhudheva's iconic 'Muqabla' back in 'Street Dancer 3D'

Prabhudheva's iconic 'Muqabla' back in 'Street Dancer 3D' 01:03

 Prabhudhevas iconic dance anthem "Muqabla" has been recreated for his upcoming film "Street Dancer 3D", which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

