Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

It's splitsville for Channing Tatum, Jessie J

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Hollywood actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split after over a year of dating. They were first linked in October 2018. Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, last stepped out publicly in October, when Jessie shared several shots of their outing, reports people.com.

"There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Channing Tatum and Jessie J reportedly split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reportedly split 00:38

 Actor Channing Tatum is reportedly single for Christmas after allegedly parting ways with singer Jessie J.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.