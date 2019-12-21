Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein accused of sexually assaulting teen model

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall started the global #MeToo movement, has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model when she was 16 years old. A new lawsuit against the disgraced producer, who is trying to settle multiple claims of sexual abuse in a USD 25 million deal, claims that Weinstein assaulted...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein Being Sued by Former Model for Sexual Assault | THR News

Harvey Weinstein Being Sued by Former Model for Sexual Assault | THR News 01:36

 Harvey Weinstein Being Sued by Former Model for Sexual Assault | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.