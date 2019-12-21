Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, son Archie spending 'private time' in Canada

FOXNews.com Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.
News video: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada 00:32

 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are spending "private family time" in Canada, according to a statement provided to Insider from a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "Their Royal Highnesses and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada....

Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family [Video]Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family. Instead, CNN reports, that they will be spending "private family time" in Canada. A spokesperson for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Celebrity babies of 2019 [Video]Celebrity babies of 2019

Celebrity babies of 2019 This year has seen a cluster of celebrities welcome babies, here are some of the top tots born in 2019. First up is the latest addition to the Royal family. Duchess Meghan and..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:58Published


Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Welcomed to Canada By Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got a warm welcome to Canada! It was recently revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in the...
Just Jared

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to spend Christmas holidays in Canada

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 21 (ANI): British Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to spend the upcoming holidays with baby son Archie in the Duchess...
Sify


Tweets about this

AnnieDanz

Dr.OyunDanzanWorldPeaceAmbassador/PolyglotPolymath RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending “private family time” in Canada over the holidays. https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

Rahul_news4me

RAHUL ROY UK Royals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Son Archie Take a Break in Canada https://t.co/AzvACSnr2N https://t.co/AhXk9sZxJZ 2 minutes ago

TDanevirke

Thyra Danevirke RT @PerezHilton: Off to Canada they go! https://t.co/utzEyb4oJD 10 minutes ago

seelochnie

seelochnie moonessar Justin Trudeau Welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada for Their Holiday Stay https://t.co/L1K3FzY3Lg 11 minutes ago

_Our_Freedom_

~BLUES~ #RT #PleaseStay #UKFans Justin Trudeau Welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada for Their Holiday Stay https://t.co/ULlcLqUGTC 11 minutes ago

seelochnie

seelochnie moonessar Justin Trudeau Welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada for Their Holiday Stay https://t.co/L1K3FAfF9Q 11 minutes ago

SussexLove1

Sussex Love RT @OutAndAbouter: Canadians spotted trying to both respect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s privacy, and welcome them properly. https://t.… 12 minutes ago

GrossiMikaylee

Mikaylee Grossi Justin Trudeau Welcomes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Canada for Their Holiday Stay https://t.co/T9BfTkIJD9? Lo… https://t.co/yVIRdz7XUu 12 minutes ago

