Is 'The Witcher' Too Confusing? Showrunner Shares Her Thoughts

Just Jared Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The new television series The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix and there are some potential viewers who are cautious about starting the show because it might be too confusing. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has responded to concerns in a new interview. “The place names aren’t familiar, the people’s names sound weird. Nothing is really [...]
News video: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich inspired Freya Allen ever day filming 'The Witcher'

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich inspired Freya Allen ever day filming 'The Witcher' 00:21

 Freya Allen heaps praise on her 'The Witcher' cast, crew and showrunner.

