Cara Delevingne Surprised Ashley Benson With a Birthday Trip to Morocco

E! Online Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
And the award for the partner of the year goes to... Cara Delevingne! On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the model wished her girlfriend Ashley Benson a happy birthday with a touching tribute on...
News video: Cara Delevingne surprises girlfriend Ashley Benson with birthday trip to Morocco

Cara Delevingne surprises girlfriend Ashley Benson with birthday trip to Morocco 00:48

 Cara Delevingne has whisked her girlfriend, Ashely Benson off on vacation with a surprise birthday trip to Morocco.

