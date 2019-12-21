'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo and Husband Busted for Guns and Drugs in Police Raid

Drita and Lee D'Avanzo are taken into police custody on multiple charges of criminal possession of guns and drugs following an NYPD raid in their Staten Island house.

You Might Like

Tweets about this PopCrush "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo and her husband got one helluva surprise when NYPD raided their home and arrested t… https://t.co/Cf0napmCuB 2 minutes ago Chris Harris Mob Wives Star Drita D'Avanzo Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges https://t.co/1fCd16sDrm https://t.co/rADe0DT7A7 6 minutes ago RonSapp RT @NBCNewYork: Former reality TV star, Drita D'Avanzo, of "Mob Wives" fame, along with her her reputed mobster husband were busted in a dr… 6 minutes ago 𝒥𝑒𝓈𝓈.𝐵𝒶𝓇𝓀𝓈 ♕ RT @PageSix: ‘Mob Wives’ star Drita D’Avanzo, husband arrested for weapons and drugs at Staten Island home https://t.co/pSRwhYGuyP https://… 13 minutes ago BellaChelle💞 RT @mauragrunlund: Exclusive: 'Mob Wives’ star Drita D’Avanzo, her husband arrested in Staten Island raid https://t.co/wYarW5tcch 14 minutes ago ...XcҽթԵíօղαl.🎅 "Former Mob Wives reality star Drita D'Avanzo arrested in FBI raid" https://t.co/cJ4mboBUOX 23 minutes ago 🦋Voney🦋 RT @wjz: A former member “Mob Wives” star is now ironically in trouble with the law. Police searched Drita D’Avanzo’s Staten Island home an… 33 minutes ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore A former member “Mob Wives” star is now ironically in trouble with the law. Police searched Drita D’Avanzo’s Staten… https://t.co/J4kprFwaAU 38 minutes ago