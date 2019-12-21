Global  

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo and Husband Busted for Guns and Drugs in Police Raid

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Drita and Lee D'Avanzo are taken into police custody on multiple charges of criminal possession of guns and drugs following an NYPD raid in their Staten Island house.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo, Husband Facing Charges

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo, Husband Facing Charges 01:48

 Police searched "Mob Wives" star Drita D'Avanzo's Staten Island home, and now she and her husband are facing a slew of charges; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

