Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Hilariously Reacts to Alleged Leaked Photos

Photos went viral on social media this week that were allegedly leaked intimate photos featuring Steph Curry… and now his wife Ayesha Curry is reacting to it all! Sources have said that the photos aren’t actually of Curry and his agent told the Daily Mail that the man in the pics is “absolutely” not him. [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this JustJared.com Ayesha Curry is trolling her husband Steph Curry after alleged nude photos leaked online this week https://t.co/jgrBv03o4L 35 minutes ago Steve Jackson Network RT @ThePerezHilton: The jury is still deliberating! What do U think? Real or nah? https://t.co/pbTUs4pglE 12 hours ago Perez The jury is still deliberating! What do U think? Real or nah? https://t.co/pbTUs4pglE 13 hours ago Teddy RT @SteveDelSports: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha said recently that she sends Steph a lot of ‘spicy’ photos and is afraid of them getting leak… 13 hours ago Crystal Dandridge RT @PerezHilton: No, that isn't Steph Curry in those nude photos going around. https://t.co/pd63lZ5E96 18 hours ago Perez Hilton No, that isn't Steph Curry in those nude photos going around. https://t.co/pd63lZ5E96 18 hours ago La Guerita RT @ryan_itsyaboi: Steph Curry nudes really got leaked 😂 I’m almost positive his wife Ayesha Curry didn’t leak them.. so he sending them to… 22 hours ago Gnome Army Steph Curry nudes really got leaked 😂 I’m almost positive his wife Ayesha Curry didn’t leak them.. so he sending th… https://t.co/pt8XePs2s6 23 hours ago