Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

Leonardo DiCaprio goes incognito while riding down the slopes on Saturday morning (December 21) in Aspen, Col. The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actor was joined by girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, while going skiing in the snowy town. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio Leo and Camila were spotted out for lunch with one of [...] 👓 View full article