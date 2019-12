Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 6 days ago )

There’s a hilarious story behind one of Sarah Hyland‘s first acting jobs. The Modern Family actress opened up while promoting the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards for TNT. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland “THIS MIGHT BE THE COOLEDT THING I HAVE EVER DONE YOU GUYS 😍😍,” Sarah captioned the clip, adding, [...] 👓 View full article