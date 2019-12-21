Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Shay Mitchell's Travel Essentials Includes Hot Sauce

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Hot sauce is just one of the items Shay Mitchell always carries with her when she travels. The Dollface actress opened up about her travel essentials in a new interview with Elle. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shay Mitchell “We can get lost for a year and be fine,” Shay said. “I overpack, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shay Mitchell's daughter punches her when she wants feeding [Video]Shay Mitchell's daughter punches her when she wants feeding

Shay Mitchell's seven-week-old baby daughter Atlas hits her in the chest when she wants breastfeeding.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Shay Mitchell warns mom shamers 'not to mess' with her [Video]Shay Mitchell warns mom shamers 'not to mess' with her

Shay Mitchell warns mom shamers 'not to mess' with her Critics accused the actress of partying with rapper Drake just a few days after she gave birth. The 'Pretty Little Liars' star was seen at the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shay Mitchell Had Her Own Idea For 'You' Season 2

Shay Mitchell hair swoops in the wind while leaving a salon last week in West Hollywood. The actress and entrepreneur picked up some products before the...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.