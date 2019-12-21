Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Filmfare Awards South: Winners' list Malayalam

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
The 66th Yamaha Fascino Filmfare Awards South 2019 has concluded now. Known as the 'Oscars of regional cinema', the Filmfare Awards South was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

madhankumar20

Madhan Filmfare Awards South 2019 Complete Winners List ▶️https://t.co/nCTafZMCad 👍 #FilmfareAwardsSouth… https://t.co/733LRfxW7X 14 minutes ago

pro_guna

Guna Winners of the 66th Filmfare Awards (South) 2019 https://t.co/xOgmZOQmNJ 17 minutes ago

SarathFan

Sarath Dhanush Fan RT @ChennaiTimesTOI: .@dhanushkraja and @VijaySethuOffl were declared as the joint winners in the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) categ… 18 minutes ago

filmyshit

𝙵𝚒𝚕𝚖𝚢 𝚂𝚑𝚒𝚝 @filmfare South Awards. Winners in Kannada. Film - KGF Director - Mansore (Nathicharami) Actors - Yash, Manvitha… https://t.co/e81sXUjJfW 20 minutes ago

thecheckernews2

TheCheckerNews #66thFilmfareAwardsSouth 2019 Winners List, Nominations & How To Watch Full Ceremony Online on Tv https://t.co/amIvrK37SA 22 minutes ago

abjaleelk

Movie Man RT @ieEntertainment: Here's the full list of who won what at #FilmfareAwardsSouth2019 #yash #KGF #Dhanush #DulquerSalmaan @dhanushkraja @Th… 22 minutes ago

filmyshit

𝙵𝚒𝚕𝚖𝚢 𝚂𝚑𝚒𝚝 @filmfare South Awards. Winners in Tamil. Film - Pariyerum Perumal Director - Ram Kumar (Ratsasan) Actors - Dhan… https://t.co/JOvJ6VNTrl 25 minutes ago

vikas5572

Vikas Chauhan RT @_PVRCinemas: The 66th #FilmfareAwardsSouth saw some impeccable performances and cherished some heartfelt moments. 🏆 Congratulations to… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.