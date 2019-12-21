Global  

Filmfare South Awards: Winners' list (Tamil)

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Members from all the four southern film industry from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada got together to honour the best of south cinema in 2019 at Nehru Indoor Stadium on 21st December 2019 for the 66th Yamaha Fascino Filmfare Awards South 2019. The starry night was hosted by Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra.
