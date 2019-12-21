Conservative Author Tells CNN That Christianity Today Trump Editorial is ‘Significant’ Development
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Conservative commentator and author Ben Howe told CNN that it’s significant that evangelical Christian publications like Christianity Today are speaking out against President Donald Trump. Howe, the brother of Mediaite’s Caleb Howe, spoke with anchor Alisyn Camerota on Friday’s edition of New Day to discuss Christianity Today calling for Trump’s removal from office in an […]