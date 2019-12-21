Four Generations of the Royal Family Gathered to Make Christmas Pudding!
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Prince George is joined by his dad Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles, and great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth while preparing Christmas pudding together. Four generations of the royal family gathered as part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s Together at Christmas initiative. They made the Christmas treat in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace in [...]
The Royal Family is all about tradition, and the way they spend Christmas is no exception.
Year after year, the royals return to Sandringham House to spend the holiday season.
It’s where the young Princess Elizabeth spent much of her childhood, and it’s a place she’s always associated...