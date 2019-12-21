Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lou Dobbs Predicts ‘Century After Century of Veneration’ for Trump: ‘Greatest President in Our History’

Mediaite Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Fox Business host Lou Dobbs offered more lavish praise for President Donald Trump in his Friday open, predicting endless “veneration” of Trump for centuries to come. “House Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, the enigmatic figure in the three-year effort by her party to overthrow President Trump, today she couldn’t … well, she couldn’t imagine moving those two […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Celebrities react to Donald Trump's impeachment

Celebrities react to Donald Trump's impeachment 01:28

 On Dec. 18, Donald Trump became the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached by the House of Representatives. Celebrities quickly took to social media to share their thoughts.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kooch54

John Makuch Totally Brainless Lou Dobbs Predicts 'Century After Century of Veneration' for Dumbshit Trump: 'Greatest President… https://t.co/v89adr0iJn 23 minutes ago

MostlyMe2

Anita Blue OH MY GOD! Lou Dobbs Predicts ‘Century After Century of Veneration’ for Trump: ‘Greatest President in Our History’ https://t.co/Ht6nUn2b6w 25 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Lou Dobbs Predicts 'Century After Century of Veneration' for Trump: 'Greatest President in Our History' https://t.co/FWnky8QfOV 54 minutes ago

JackSarfatti

Jack Sarfatti RT @Mediaite: Lou Dobbs Predicts 'Century After Century of Veneration' for Trump: 'Greatest President in Our History' https://t.co/sfzV5XWC… 56 minutes ago

Newsenm

ENM News Fox Business host Lou Dobbs offered more lavish praise for President Donald Trump in his Friday open, predicting en… https://t.co/gTSqWiZ1iU 1 hour ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Lou Dobbs Predicts ‘Century After Century of Veneration’ for Trump: ‘Greatest President in Our History’ https://t.co/vBZ5VhDVYi 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Lou Dobbs Predicts 'Century After Century of Veneration' for Trump: 'Greatest President in Our History' https://t.co/sfzV5XWCeB 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.