Lou Dobbs Predicts ‘Century After Century of Veneration’ for Trump: ‘Greatest President in Our History’

Saturday, 21 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs offered more lavish praise for President Donald Trump in his Friday open, predicting endless “veneration” of Trump for centuries to come. “House Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, the enigmatic figure in the three-year effort by her party to overthrow President Trump, today she couldn’t … well, she couldn’t imagine moving those two […] 👓 View full article



