Navia Robinson Drops 'Roaring Thunder' Lyric Video for 'Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire' - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 21 December 2019 ()
Check out the lyric video for Navia Robinson‘s new song “Roaring Thunder!” The 14-year-old Raven’s Home actress performed the track as the theme song for Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire, the latest installment in the Marvel Rising specials. Marvel Rising: Playing With Fire stars Tyler Posey as Inferno and Navia Robinson as Zayla. Here’s the [...]
