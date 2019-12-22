Global  

Miles Teller & Wife Keleigh Sperry Jet to Orlando for the Holidays

Just Jared Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are getting ready for their first Christmas as a married couple! The 32-year-old actor and the 27-year-old model made their way through their airport to baggage claim on Friday evening (December 20) as they arrived in Orlando, Florida. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller Earlier this month, [...]
