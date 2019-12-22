Trump Praises Tulsi Gabbard for Not Voting to Impeach Him: ‘I Give Her A Lot of Respect’
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () President Donald Trump, while railing against his impeachment, took time to praise Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard for not voting to impeach him. “They knew a few days into the Russian witch hunt that it was nothing,” Trump said at a Turning Point USA conference in Florida Saturday. “It didn’t exist. Did you the see […]
Tulsi Gabbard, a presidential Democratic candidate, voted “present” during the impeachment trial. She was the only member not to vote “yes” or “no” against President Donald Trump’s impeachment. According to Politico, the vote wasn’t a surprise because beforehand Gabbard offered an...
