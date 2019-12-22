Global  

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Go Shopping in Aspen!

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they step out to do some shopping on Saturday evening (December 21) in Aspen, Colorado. The 49-year-old singer bundled up in a chic black, white, and tan coat over black leggings as she enjoyed an outing with the 36-year-old dancer. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
