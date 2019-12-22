Global  

Wikipedia Locks Page for Home Alone 2 Following Edit War Over Trump Getting Impeached

Mediaite Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Wikipedia has locked its page for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York over a dispute somehow linking to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. If you are wondering how the sequel to Home Alone connects to the current president of the United States, Trump owned the Plaza Hotel at the time Home Alone 2 […]
News video: Trump Defends Himself In Letter To Pelosi

Trump Defends Himself In Letter To Pelosi 00:32

 President Donald Trump write a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He denounced the Democrats’ two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. According to Politico, he called them “not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory.” Trump said the...

