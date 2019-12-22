Global  

SNL Hits Democratic Field, Trump v Pelosi in Final Cold Open of 2019: ‘Shirts Off, Nips Out’

Mediaite Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Saturday Night Live came back for its final episode of the 2019 year, taking on the PBS NewsHour Politico debate and the field of 2020 Democrats with a special guest appearance from Trump and Pelosi. The debate featured a swap in regular Joe Biden actor Woody Harrelson with Jason Sudeikis (who previously played Biden), and […]
Matthew Gerard RT @AndrewYang: Haha https://t.co/x1fDfZ1AAP @bowenyang your ‘me’ getting better all the time. 😀 25 seconds ago

