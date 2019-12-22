Prince George makes Christmas pudding with the royal family
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared in a new holiday photo with father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family. Instead, CNN reports, that they will be spending "private family time" in Canada. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said that Meghan called Canada home for seven years, before joining the royal family. She...