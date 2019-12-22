Prince George makes Christmas pudding with the royal family

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared in a new holiday photo with father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

