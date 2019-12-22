Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince George makes Christmas pudding with the royal family

Sify Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared in a new holiday photo with father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince George Bakes Christmas Puddings with the Queen

Prince George Bakes Christmas Puddings with the Queen 00:22

 Photographs of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge have been released by Buckingham Palace. The festive photos of the Queen and the three future kings are part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick Prince George Makes Christmas Pudding With the Royal Family in New Photos https://t.co/sErBue6pip https://t.co/TRC4PKIwY9 6 minutes ago

ProkopiukSergei

Сергiй Прокопюк RT @TheSun: Prince George makes a Christmas pudding with The Queen as Prince Philip recovers in hospital https://t.co/YW6opNPMjl 9 minutes ago

YoKidrauhll

Ashley ♡ RT @CharlotteFan20: Prince George cooking Christmas puddings with his father, grandpa and gan-gan 💙 So adorable! 😍😍 https://t.co/KBAnZmpIJ… 25 minutes ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Prince George Makes Christmas Pudding With the Royal Family in New Photos Prince George is the cutest royal baker!… https://t.co/eJOuGunSj3 40 minutes ago

PC_Help_Wales

John Douglas-Davies Prince George makes a Christmas pudding with The Queen as Prince Philip recovers in hospital @RoyalFamily… https://t.co/lYQQRXUQrv 46 minutes ago

RyKas

Rykas © Prince George makes a Christmas pudding with The Queen – https://t.co/S3r9zjjH6K 57 minutes ago

TheSun

The Sun Prince George makes a Christmas pudding with The Queen as Prince Philip recovers in hospital https://t.co/YW6opNPMjl 58 minutes ago

smartmama

smart The only person is grown up in this picture is Prince George.https://t.co/6NJYcOkyxf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.