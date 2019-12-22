Prince George makes Christmas pudding with the royal family
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared in a new holiday photo with father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II.
Photographs of Prince George baking Christmas puddings with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and The Duke of Cambridge have been released by Buckingham Palace. The festive photos of the Queen and the three future kings are part of the launch of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Together at Christmas’...
