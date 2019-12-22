Global  

Adam Driver to Host 'Saturday Night Live' with Musical Guest Halsey!

Just Jared Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Adam Driver is taking over Saturday Night Live in 2020! The 36-year-old Marriage Story actor will host the show with musical guest Halsey for the sketch comedy’s first show of the new year on Saturday, January 25. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Driver The upcoming episode will mark the third time Adam [...]
