Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dame Emma Thompson loves Love Actually

ContactMusic Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Dame Emma Thompson loves 'Love Actually'

Dame Emma Thompson loves 'Love Actually' 00:47

 Dame Emma Thompson can't resist watching 'Love Actually' at Christmas if she stumbles across it while channel surfing.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emma Thompson praises 'good snogger' Meryl Streep [Video]Emma Thompson praises 'good snogger' Meryl Streep

Dame Emma Thompson has branded her 'Angel America' co-star Meryl Streep "a very good snogger".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published

Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson's 'Last Christmas' karaoke session [Video]Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson's 'Last Christmas' karaoke session

Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson lead a 6000 people George Michael's 'Last Christmas' karaoke session!

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.