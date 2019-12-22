Lizzo Performs 'Truth Hurts' & 'Good as Hell' on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Lizzo is taking over Saturday Night Live! The 31-year-old entertainer hit the stage on Saturday (December 21) as the musical guest for the sketch show’s holiday episode with host Eddie Murphy. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lizzo Lizzo first took the stage to perform her hit “Truth Hurts” before performing “Good as Hell” [...] 👓 View full article

