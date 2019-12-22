Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle join Eddie Murphy on 'SNL'

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 22 (ANI): Who would join Eddie Murphy in his 'Saturday Night Live' Christmas special show was awaited by many. The programme that aired on Saturday finally saw Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle join the stage.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dan Dassow RT @mmpadellan: WOW. Eddie Murphy joined in his SNL monologue by Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, and Kenan Thompson. Black comed… 20 seconds ago ᴮᵉʰᵐᶦᶰ RT @Phil_Lewis_: Eddie Murphy Chris Rock Dave Chappelle Tracy Morgan Wow. #SNL https://t.co/SVKi4zD6SS 31 seconds ago TonyB RT @DionneGrant: Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock AND Dave Chappelle?! This is beautiful. 👑 #SNLEddieMurphy https://t.co/hCsWj6fNMU 2 minutes ago Newtodagame RT @MrErnestOwens: Eddie Murphy Tracy Morgan Chris Rock Maya Rudolph Dave Chappelle Kenan Thompson Lizzo All on one episode. This is t… 2 minutes ago Mike Grant RT @cmclymer: Holy***-- Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Kenan Thompson, and Tracy Morgan are all onstage at the same time doin… 3 minutes ago Dionne Grant Eddie Murphy, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock AND Dave Chappelle?! This is beautiful. 👑 #SNLEddieMurphy https://t.co/hCsWj6fNMU 5 minutes ago Newtodagame RT @keithboykin: Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle, Lizzo and Maya Rudolph all in one #SNL episode. And Trump impeache… 5 minutes ago