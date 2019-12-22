Global  

Emma Bunton thought 2019 had best Spice Girls shows ever

ContactMusic Sunday, 22 December 2019
 Emma Bunton thinks the Spice Girls comeback tour this summer featured the "best shows" they've ever done.

