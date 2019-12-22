Ma Anand Sheela:Alia has the spunk to play her

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Ma Anand Sheela aka Sheela Biernstiel is one of the most popular millennial icons of our times. A few days back, there were reports doing the rounds on the Internet that global icon Priyanka Chopra will be playing the controversial character of Maa Anand Sheela. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Ma Anand Sheela revealed that PeeCee had announced starring in a biopic based on her life. However, she reportedly sent a legal notice to the actress. 👓 View full article

