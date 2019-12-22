Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boosie Badazz Can’t Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: “One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation”

SOHH Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Boosie Badazz Can’t Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: “One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation”Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is ready for Bobby Shmurda‘s mighty return. The hip-hop entertainer has shared some deep words about the jailed rap artist’s comeback. Last night, Boosie went to Instagram to share a throwback Bobby pic and call him a stand-up guy. In November, Boosie saluted Bobby for his loyalty and not snitching in […]

The post Boosie Badazz Can’t Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: “One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Boosie Badazz Blames

Boosie Badazz Blames "Snitchin' A** Ho" Pilot For Juice Wrld's Death 02:09

 Boosie Badazz lambasted the pilot of Juice Wrld’s private jet in an interview with VladTV. The outspoken rapper blamed the pilot, who allegedly alerted authorities about firearms being on the plane, for Juice’s death. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Boosie Badazz Can't Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: "One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation" #BobbyShmurda… https://t.co/8cylizpTMc 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.