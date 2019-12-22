Boosie Badazz Can’t Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: “One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation” Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is ready for Bobby Shmurda‘s mighty return. The hip-hop entertainer has shared some deep words about the jailed rap artist’s comeback. Last night, Boosie went to Instagram to share a throwback Bobby pic and call him a stand-up guy. In November, Boosie saluted Bobby for his loyalty and not snitching in […]



The post Boosie Badazz Can’t Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: “One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation” appeared first on . Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is ready for Bobby Shmurda‘s mighty return. The hip-hop entertainer has shared some deep words about the jailed rap artist’s comeback. Last night, Boosie went to Instagram to share a throwback Bobby pic and call him a stand-up guy. In November, Boosie saluted Bobby for his loyalty and not snitching in […]The post Boosie Badazz Can’t Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: “One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 2 days ago < > Embed Credit: HipHopDX - Published Boosie Badazz Blames "Snitchin' A** Ho" Pilot For Juice Wrld's Death 02:09 Boosie Badazz lambasted the pilot of Juice Wrld’s private jet in an interview with VladTV. The outspoken rapper blamed the pilot, who allegedly alerted authorities about firearms being on the plane, for Juice’s death. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn... You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH Boosie Badazz Can't Wait For Bobby Shmurda To Come Home: "One Of The Solid Ones Of Yo Generation" #BobbyShmurda… https://t.co/8cylizpTMc 47 minutes ago