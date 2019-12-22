Watch: Lizzo Shows Off Her Acting Chops + Performs On SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Houston native Lizzo did much more than slay the “Saturday Night Live” stage this weekend. The Grammy-nominated performer appeared in a sketch and turned up on last night’s Eddie Murphy-hosted “SNL” broadcast. Watch and comment below!



Houston native Lizzo did much more than slay the "Saturday Night Live" stage this weekend. The Grammy-nominated performer appeared in a sketch and turned up on last night's Eddie Murphy-hosted "SNL" broadcast. Watch and comment below!

